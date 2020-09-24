Dragon Ball: the real name of # 17 and # 18, did you know them?

Dragon Ball has accompanied the growth of numerous fans over the years who, on the other hand, have seen all those characters that have appeared throughout history change. Those who most of all have changed are definitely # 17 and # 18 who, from simple villains, have become an integral part of the main narrative.

If the wife of Crilin is a darling of the public, as proof of the numerous cosplay dedicated to # 18, as far as the attention towards his twin brother is concerned, they are back in vogue only with Dragon Ball Super after that TOEI Animation e Toriyama they decided to reintroduce the character within the plot. Both have changed a lot since their arc in DBZ and have built their own families over the years.

Yet, not many people know the real name of the two characters even before the Dr. Ice appropriated their bodies for his crazy experiments. Well, before they became androids, their names were Lapis, for C-17, and Lazuli for C-18, in honor of the homonymous stone with an intense color. Toriyama decided to introduce the two characters when the then editor, Kazuhiko Torishima, reproached the sensei for the overly mature design of androids number 19 and 20. However, not even the young and pretty face of the two new cyborgs managed to convince his editor who merely commented with a “they’re just kids“. Due to his umpteenth criticism, Toriyama then decided to design a new main villain, Cell.

And you, on the other hand, did you know this story? Let us know with a comment below.