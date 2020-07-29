Dragon Ball: the official website celebrates Nappa's birthday with its best tables

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today, July 28, the birthday of one of the first villains of the second part is celebrated Dragon Ball, dear old Nappa. The official website of the work paid homage to the Saiyan by publishing the main artworks that see him as the protagonist, portrayed in the splendid style of Akira Toriyama.

As you can see below, none of the tables are brand new, are the same also present in the Dragon Ball manga. In addition to appearing in the original work and animated adaptation, during the Saiyan saga, Nappa has appeared in both Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super.

In the first case, his presence was much more important: we remember him above all for the rematch against the teammate who had betrayed him, Vegeta. After being resurrected thanks to the help of Dr. Gelo and Dr. Mieu, in fact, Nappa travels to Earth and almost immediately runs into the Prince of Saiyans.

Vegeta, after having joked a little, eliminates him with a single blow, emphasizing the infinite gap of power that now separates them. As for Dragon Ball Super, it appeared in the anime in the form of an illusion created by Baba.

Son Goku and Crillin, under the order of Master Roshi, had to go to a mysterious island to collect a beneficial plant. Here the two warriors face their fears, and that of Crillin is obviously represented by Nappa, who had sent him to the other world on the occasion of their first meeting.

Let's not forget the feature films, Nappa is present both in Dragon Ball Z: The Devilish Warrior of the Underworld and in Dragon Ball Z: The Origins of the Myth.

Rick and Morty's latest short film winked at Dragon Ball and Akira. From Dragon Ball to Pokémon: here are the new Funko Pop announced at Comic-Con.