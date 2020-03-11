Dragon Ball: the God of War art director reimagines Majin Buu and Babidi

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The imagination of Dragon Ball he accompanied the training of many artists and authors, thanks to the undisputed popularity of Akira Toriyama's masterpiece. It is no coincidence, in fact, that even the Art Director of a famous Sony branded game let himself be influenced by the Japanese franchise in his works.

Raf Grassetti, Art Director for God of War, is not an unknown name for Dragon Ball fans, thanks above all to the realistic illustrations of Cell and Darbula. After all, his talent has been greatly recognized by fans who have repeatedly expressed their appreciation for the artist's creations. In one of the graphic representations inspired by the saga of Toriyama sensei, Grassetti imagined in his iconic style Majin Buu and Babidi.

The image in question, reported and attached at the bottom of the news, portrays the funny pink villain together with his perfidious liberator, Babidi. However, it is interesting to note how the illustration vaguely recalls a I work in high quality computer graphics, a sign of the excellent care and attention to detail shown by the artist. We also take this opportunity to remind you that Grassetti himself dedicated his latest creations to Sonic, on the occasion of the return of the blue hedgehog to the cinema.

And you, instead, what do you think of this artistic representation by the Art Director of the latest videogame masterpiece of Santa Monica Studios, you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.