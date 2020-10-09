Dragon Ball: the fury of Gohan Super Saiyan 2 comes to life in a violent fanart

During the Cell Saga, Gohan became one of the Dragon Ball’s most loved characters. His transformation into Super Saiyan 2 will forever remain etched in the memory of fans, but one user wanted to imagine an even more violent version of him.

During the Cell Game, Goku himself claims that Gohan is even more powerful than him. But the young Saiyan, unlike the members of his race, does not have a warrior disposition and he would rather not fight. Driven by Cell’s misdeeds, however, Gohan awakens his true nature, transforming himself into a Super Saiyan and putting an epic end to what will be remembered as the best fight in Dragon Ball Z.

To get Gohan to fight seriously, Cell threw his little Cell Jr.s against the Z Warriors, also destroying # 16. After remaining helpless in the face of the death of his friends, a restless fury pervades Gohan’s body, definitively sanctioning the passage to most powerful character of that saga. This very moment was immortalized in a violent fanart posted on Twitter.

On his own profile, artist @youngjijii has brought Gohan’s fury back to life with a crazy image. The fanart is treated in every detail and puts on stage the brutal beheading of a Cell Jr. by a rabid Gohan Super Saiyan 2. But not just fanart, Chichi is the protagonist of this sexy Dragon Ball cosplay. And if you are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Halloween, know that for this occasion there will be Senzu from Dragon Ball.