Dragon Ball: the first cover of the manga becomes a magnificent collectible statue

Published for the first time on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on November 20, 1984, the series created by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball has been able in a short time to conquer millions of fans of battle shonen, and to remember the origins of the adventures of Son Goku a beautiful collectible figure has been created.

L’illustration shown on the first cover of the original series depicted the young protagonist, with the iconic orange jumpsuit and the magic staff, riding the great Shenron Dragon, made much smaller, both drawn with a joyful expression, and with Goku’s gaze turned towards the first, great, adventure of his life.

For the new Dragon Ball Super series, the same designer Toyotarō has tried to recreate, with a more modern style, this illustration for the cover of the first volume, despite the profound difference between the two works. Similarly JacksDo Studio wanted celebrate the first cover by dedicating a statue to it, which you can see in the post reported at the bottom of the news.

31 cm tall, the figure is a perfect and detailed reproduction of Toriyama’s original drawing, and for those wishing to add this precious tribute to Dragon Ball to their collection, can down pre-order it at a price of 219 euros, to receive it in early 2021. We remember that Masako Nozawa, the original voice actress of Goku, turned 84, and we leave you to the wishes that fans of the series would like to see fulfilled.