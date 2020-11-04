Dragon Ball: the fans want at all costs that the Super Saiyan 4 becomes canon

Although it has been years since the fourth level Super Saiyans made their appearance in Dragon Ball GT, their memory is still alive in the hearts of many fans. The impact that the fourth stage of evolution had on history and among fans for the rest is undeniable and still makes itself felt today.

What is seen in the narrative arcs of Dragon Ball GT is not canonical is now a fact, a reality that we have now accepted. However, what is still difficult to digest is the choice not to include the Fourth level Super Saiyan in any Dragon Ball Super story arc.

However, hope is always alive and to feed it we are thinking about what happens in the world of Super Dragon Ball Heroes which introduced Vegetto as well as many other characters in the saga. The multiverse has brought to mind the most advanced stage ofevolution of Goku and Vegeta proving how much the memory of the Dragon Ball GT events is still alive.

Unfortunately, even in the new Dragon Ball Super narrative arc we will not see the fourth level Super Saiyans in action but considering how much they are still loved, the hope of seeing them in action is still not ready to abandon the fans of the universe created by Akira Toriyama.