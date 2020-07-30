Dragon Ball: the eternal debate on the best form of Super Saiyan continues

Share it:

From the times of Dragon Ball Z we have seen numerous clashes between fans about what is actually the best form of Super Saiyan ever seen in the franchise created by Akira Toriyama, and today more than 30 years after the first publication of the manga, with the new transformations seen in Dragon Ball Super the discussion go on.

When the. Was first shown Super Saiyan, this warrior capable of unleashing an unsurpassed force, and able to stand up to Lord Freeza, had achieved an impressive fanfare, both for Toriyama's skill in creating this aura of mystery and interest in readers, both for the design that radically changed the usual appearance of Goku.

Subsequently, to insert other characters who were up to the Z Warriors, we saw two other transformations, the SSJ2 and SSJ3, both justified as a necessary upgrade to save planet Earth and the universe from threats from Cell and Majin Buu. However, it is also because of these that the Super Saiyan legend has become less and less relevant.

Going through the non-canonical Super Saiyan 4 transformation, we got to see Goku, and then Vegeta, become first Super Saiyan God and then Super Saiyan Blue. Probably these are the less successful transformations, based solely on a change of hair color, with few innovations and consistencies with the texture.

The fans then expressed themselves by proposing their favorite Super Saiyan staff, and at the bottom you will find the answers to the first post shared by @MoonMonkeyIsle, where the SSJ4 is defined as the best form. There are also those who joked showing their sympathy for Black Goku's Super Saiyan Rosé.

