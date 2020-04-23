Dragon Ball: the entire life cycle of the Saiyans, explained by the author Akira Toriyama

Share it:

Coming from planet Vegeta, the Saiyan race was undoubtedly one of the most aggressive, ruthless and feared in the narrative universe of Dragon Ball. But in addition to their fixation on strength and willingness to conquer other planets, what do we know about this powerful warrior species?

Akira Toriyama, author of the series, has revealed a series of news on the race of Goku and Vegeta during an interview granted to the microphones of the boys of Saikyo Jump, analyzing their life cycle step-by-step.

"Theirs is a fighter nature"explained the mangaka,"Saiyans measure the fighting level of newborns immediately after birth and if a certain threshold is exceeded, then they are "branded" as high level warriors. The whole Saiyan culture is based on strength, and all high-level babies are raised to become potential fighters. On the other hand we have newborns who do not exceed that threshold, and who are therefore defined low-level warriors. There are two possible ways for these children: to become engineers or to be shipped to another planet. In the latter case, the children must become strong enough to conquer the planet, so that they can go back and be recognized as true Saiyan fighters. These are difficult cases however. Raditz, Nappa and Vegeta are all three raised as high-level warriors".

Subsequently, Toriyama answered the questions "Do Saiyans have to train to learn certain moves? " is "Can Any Warrior Become Super Saiyan?", stating the following:"Saiyans are born with the talent for battle, but still have to learn to fly or use other techniques. Some babies are also born with that gift, but they are rare cases. As for Goku, however, an anomalous situation occurs: nobody on Earth knows how to fly and that's why as a boy it took so long to unlock his true potential. As for Super Saiyans, I repeat, not everyone can transform. The transformation is reserved for warriors with a certain number of S-cells".

Finally, the author revealed some interesting curiosities: "Yes, the Saiyans eat everything. Their digestive system is huge and as adults they consume disproportionate amounts of food. It is not the same for children, but they also eat a lot. As far as technology is concerned, I would say that they are at an average level, more advanced than Earth if we are talking about war machines, spaceships etc. but in general the real step forward was to join King Cold's army. There they got all the tools they needed".

As explained by Toriyama, the life of a Saiyan is very simple and revolves entirely around combat and conquest. Less strong warriors can get jobs as engineers, but the race doesn't treat low-level fighters the same way. After genocide by Freeza however it turned out that living in a relaxed environment like planet earth helps – and it does not block -the growth of the warrior. For this reason Gohan, Goten and Trunks have developed such a high fighting potential from an early age.

