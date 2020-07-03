Dragon Ball: the cosplayer Hura creates five versions of the splendid Bulma

Share it:

Bulma is one of the most famous protagonists in the world of anime and manga thanks to Dragon Ball, historical work of Akira Toriyama that is now known by anyone thanks to the many products that have followed one another since the 80s to today. After Goku, Bulma was the first character to be included in the story.

Over time, Toriyama gave her different outfits in such a way as to mark a period of a certain type at each stage of her life and the long journey that saw her busy with the protagonists of Dragon Ball. We certainly remember her as Bunny Bulma, one of the most erotic and appreciated forms, but also with the arabesque clothes, the space ones or the mature version of Dragon Ball Super.

Fan Hura has decided to step into the shoes of the Dragon Ball star. But he did not do it once or twice, but five times, thus bringing us as many as five Bulma cosplay. Starting from the first photo that we can see below, there is obviously the inevitable Bunny Bulma with the classic black bodice and blue socks. They follow Bulma with the pink dress, the first to appear in the series, Bulma with Arab clothes during the Pilaf saga and then two Bulma based more on the version of Dragon Ball Z complete with a scouter and Saiyan armor. Which of these Bulma convinces you most?