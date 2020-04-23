Dragon Ball: the cosplayer Allyssooonnnn creates a perfect Bulma in a bikini

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of Dragon Ball is full of characters to interpret, some easy and others difficult to make. Among the most loved there are undoubtedly the protagonists such as Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and Bulma. Just on the latter fall many cosplay choices by the girls being the most attractive figure of Akira Toriyama's work.

After Bulma's Easter bunny cosplay, we now move on to a more summery theme. The cosplayer Allyssooonnnn has decided to enter the world of Dragon Ball wearing Bulma's clothes as they were portrayed in an illustration of the mangaka Toriyama many years ago and particularly used for some sexy action figures.

The chosen version of the historical co-star of Dragon Ball is the one with a military bikini and a very short denim shorts. The blue hair that reaches the shoulders is tied on one side with a chignon. The rest of the dress consists of some green knee protectors while holding some Dragon Balls in the hands.

At the bottom you can see the photo of the Bulma cosplay made by Allyssooonnnn, does it convince you? Meanwhile, fans must prepare for Goku Day, one of the most important events of the year if you are a Dragon Ball fan. For the occasion, the Kakarot Collection project was launched for the franchise.