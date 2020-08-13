Dragon Ball: the beautiful and shy Lunch in a Yuki cosplay

Share it:

What happened to Lunch? A periodic question among fans of Dragon Ball who suddenly saw the beautiful girl with blue hair disappear from the manga, or blond depending on the state she is in. While never having had a particularly prominent role in the Dragon Ball saga, she has always been there to cheer on the protagonists.

Although Akira Toriyama has forgotten it to make way for other characters and adventures more dangerous than the initial ones, Dragon Ball fans have not forgotten the girl who helped at Kame House. Introduced during the second narrative arc, with the beginning of the training of the first Tenkaichi Tournament, Lunch, also known as Laura, has the particular characteristic of transforming itself by changing appearance and character in the event of a sneeze.

This time we present a cosplay of Lunch with blue hair, which is the quieter and more helpful version presented between the two. The cosplayer who chose to play her is Yuki who took several photos wearing the girl's clothes. So let's see some close-ups but also full-length photos where we see the long blue hair tied with a red bow, the green top and the yellow shorts, a garment that is now recognizable at first sight. You like this Dragon Ball themed cosplay?

Not only cosplay for the character, because even the illustrators have dedicated themselves to Lunch with fan art of various kinds.