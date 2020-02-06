Dragon Ball: "the Bardock episode" shows itself in an extraordinary action figure

Share it:

Bardock's character is one of the most enigmatic and complex personalities in the entire world of Dragon Ball, to the point that TOEI Animation has repeatedly tried to revitalize its figure by proposing unpublished feature films. However, her troubled story has recently been the theme of a beautiful action figure.

The anime of Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock, a little less than 10 years ago, revealed some details about the future of the character, who came to the past following the clash with Freeza. Furthermore, from this event the Super Saiyan legend originated, which even came years later to the ears of the Evil Emperor.

Bardock's storyit was also revitalized in the latest feature film dedicated to the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, where the first part of the film was precisely focused on the characterization of the legendary dad of Goku. This ambiguity between hero and father, in fact, also clashes in the latest action figure of DBSE Group who imagined the desperate attack of the saiyan in the insane attempt to prevent Freeza's destruction of the planet Vegeta. Behind Bardock, in fact, it is possible to notice the capsule of Goku as he proceeds sent towards the Earth, far from the dangerous villain.

The action figure in question will be available for only 100 pieces starting from the end of 2020, with pre-orders however already currently open to the modest figure of 385 euros, to which are added the classic shipping costs. Any information you can see through the twitter attached at the bottom of the news, with any order procedures if you are interested in the purchase.

And you, however, what do you think of this scale model, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.