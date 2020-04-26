Dragon Ball: the 10 best fighting techniques in the world of Toriyama

Share it:

Dragon Ball is an epic story that, even with a limited publication between 1984 and 1995, still lasts today. Not only of course thanks to Dragon Ball Super, midquel of the saga, but also to the constant passion of the fans who every day keep the franchise alive with discussions, theories and opinions on the universe generated by Akira Toriyama.

Dragon Ball had the advantage of introducing some of the most iconic fighting techniques in the world of manga and anime and often these have been the subject of debate among fans. Which are the best, which are the worst? Let's see some of the together best fighting techniques ever appeared in Dragon Ball.

Kamehameha – Energy wave

There Kamehameha is the Dragon Ball technique par excellence. Anyone who has seen the anime or read the manga has tried to launch one at least once in their life. Known as the Energy Wave in Mediaset voiceovers, it was the first energy attack move to appear in Goku's adventure. Designed by the Genius of the Turtles, aka Maestro Roshi, it was shown to put out the flames on Mount Padella.

Bringing his palms closer, Master Roshi was able to concentrate his energy to generate a destructive wave. The technique was immediately mastered by Goku, who made it his own using it in many ways and generating a large number of variations. One of them is the Kamehameha Teleportation used against Cell, while other times Goku has combined it with enhancement techniques such as the Kaioken.

Kaioken

Just the Kaioken is another fundamental technique of Goku's arsenal. Literally "Hit of the King of the Worlds", it was a skill developed by the King of the North but used only by the protagonist of Dragon Ball. The Kaioken allows to increase the physical capacity of the body to double the power, at the cost of draining the energies.

It is used for the first time during the Saiyan saga, in which Goku used it in mode double, triple and quadruple. The latter cost him such damage as to feel immense pain even for a simple pat of Yajirobei. Subsequently, the saiyan was able to use it even with power 10 and 20. Disappeared once favored the transformation into Super Saiyan, Goku resumes using the Kaioken combining it with the form of Super Saiyan Blue in Dragon Ball Super, although the risks of the technique are increased.

Taiyoken – Shot of the Sun.

The next technique focuses on a support shot: the Taiyoken, martial art of the Crane school. It was in fact presented by Tenshinhan during the 22nd Tenkaichi Tournament which used it in the final against Goku. By concentrating his ki in his hands, placed in front of the face, the user is able to emit a discharge of light such as to blind anyone in the vicinity. This art will also be learned by Kulilin and Goku.

The weak point of Taiyoken is given by the fact that the opponent can close his eyes just before the hit, or use simple sunglasses to protect himself from the light. This weakness was however embanked in Dragon Ball Super where the most powerful variant of the move was presented, the Taiyoken x100, used by Kulilin and able to blind even those who have their eyes closed. In addition, with this enhancement, the attack lasts even longer while the user is free to move.

Kienzan – Magic circle

Let's go back to the more aggressive moves with a particularly dangerous technique: Kienzan. Conceived by Kulilin and Italianized as a Magic Circle, the ki is concentrated on the palm of the hand giving it a circular shape. By spinning it quickly, a disc capable of cutting anything comes to life.

It was presented during the Saiyan arch, and even the very strong Nappa was forced to dodge it rather than reject it. The Earthman also sports it during Freeza's arc, during which his power becomes even more known thanks to the fact that with a blow from Kienzan the enemy's tail was completely cut off. Freeza himself then uses a variant and, in spite of himself, this move will be the cause of his defeat.

Akkumaitokosen – Evil rays

One of the most particular techniques in the world of Dragon Ball. Presented only once by Akkuman, its owner. The character is a devil from the underworld, called by old Uranai Baba to face Goku and his friends at the end of the Red Ribbon saga. The winner of two Tenkaichi tournaments couldn't do anything against Goku's strength and tried to use this unknown technique on him.

Akkumaitokosen is a purple ray capable of hitting the enemy and exploit the evil inherent in his heart to make it explode from within. Despite being a technique with a slow effect, he has the only weakness of having to rely on the target's badness. If this is completely good, it will have no effect, as did Goku. But consider the villains of Dragon Ball, it's an absolutely lethal technique.

Merger dance Metamor

It is undoubtedly one of the techniques with the most variable effect. Learned by Goku in the afterlife, two warriors with a similar build are needed. After performing a dance to be carried out in perfect synchrony and with the right moves, the two bodies will join together and generate a fighter with a force clearly superior to that of both.

Thanks to this merger we have known Gotenks is Gogeta in the Dragon Ball franchise. Inevitably it is a technique that requires some preparation and affinity between the two warriors and it is quite difficult to do it in combat. However, the effects of the merger will be devastating, especially if the elements have similar power.

Temporal cage

It is one of Hit's strongest fighting techniques. The assassin of universe 6 has several killer moves in his arsenal, in addition to some that allow you to even manipulate time. Beyond the Time Leap, the Time Cage is one of them. It was filed in Dragon Ball Super and in particular during the Tournament of Power.

Hit creates a sort of energy bubble with which he hits the opponent. The target enters a stasis phase for an indefinite period. Despite the energy consumption of the move, such as to leave Hit exhausted, the Time Cage is able to trap even very powerful beings. In fact, a very high level of strength, such as Jiren's, is needed to free yourself.

In the manga the move is slightly different, from Hit's pose to the effects. In fact, here it is known as Time Shift and Hit, after pointing the opponent with both index fingers and thumbs, it slows down and distorts the time around Jiren. However, the enemy will be able to speed up his movements so as to counteract the effects of the technique.

Shin Kikoho – New Soul Cannon

The Crane school was the creator of many techniques. In addition to the Taiyoken on the list, we also remember the Dodonpa and Bukujutsu. But one of the most lethal and dangerous is Kikoho, aka Cannon of the Soul. The move was then mastered by Tenshinhan, who created the version of the Shin Kikoho.

The user joins the tips of the fingers and thumbs, leaving an open space between the hands that is used to frame the enemy. In the area chosen for the effect, all your spiritual energy will be concentrated and amplified tens of times. With the new version, Tenshinhan manages to fire even more shots consecutively than one power 100 times that of the user, so much so that the human will manage to keep Cell at bay in the second stage, several thousand times stronger.

Ultra Instinct

Ultra Instinct is one of the most mysterious and recent techniques on the list. Inserted in Dragon Ball Super and become one of the iconic moves of the manga and the anime, it allows the user to enter a state where instinct is predominant. In this way the body reacts automatically, amplifying the speed and obtaining a physique capable of automatically adapting to the current battle.

It is a technique of divine origin and almost impossible to master. In fact, few know how to use it correctly. At the moment it is divided into two stages, one complete and one incomplete. The latter forces the warrior who uses it to run out of energy rather quickly. For now it looks like one of the definitive powers of Dragon Ball Super.

Genkidama – Spherical energy

The final blow par excellence. Genkidama, Spherical Energy in Italian, is a move invented by King Kaioh and handed down to Goku who uses it to end a fight. Those who use it will draw energy from all living beings in the vicinity or from sentients who want to give their own. Once conveyed, this energy can take the shape of a sphere and, depending on the quantity collected, it can be small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but it can also become huge.

Goku uses it three times to complete the fight: the first during the Saiyan saga against Vegeta, left without forces; the second against Freeza, even if the enemy manages to survive with a lot of damage; the last against Buu on the planet of the Kaioshin, who was hit by a sphere so large and powerful as to disintegrate it at the molecular level.