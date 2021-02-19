Dragon Ball: that time Sirius the Dragon appeared in the anime

TOEI Animation particularly likes to play with its franchises. Within some of the most popular titles of the studio, in fact, there are various easter eggs that usually escape the eyes of the viewers. Here, for example, is the time when one of the protagonists of Saint Seiya appeared inside Dragon Ball.

It is not the first time that the Knights of the Zodiac have become part of works that are completely different from their series of belonging. In one of the episodes of Ken the Warrior, in fact, we notice Sirius and Andromeda in the distance, with their iconic vestiges. The Knight of the Dragon, however, he also participated in another well-known series, Dragon Ball.

During episode 134 the more attentive will have noticed a scrolling mysterious individual behind Goku and Krillin. If you have never noticed the scene in question, the image extract is available in the attachments at the bottom of the news. As you can see, therefore, Sirius the Dragon, easily recognizable due to its iconic appearance, appears for just a few moments to flow behind the protagonists. But this is not the only cameo involving the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama, just think that Bulma’s first appearance belongs to Lum’s anime.

And you, however, did you know this interesting curiosity about Dragon Ball and Saint Seiya? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.