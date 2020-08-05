Dragon Ball: Takahashi shows the animation used to transform Goku into Super Saiyan

Share it:

The legendary animator Yuya Takahashi he recently surprised his Twitter followers with a short video, showing the animation he used to transform Goku into Super Saiyan. If you thought, for example, that the protagonist's hair changed radically, you will surely be amazed.

At the bottom you can take a look at the short video. As you can see, Takahashi does not modify the hair or add parts not present, but simply divide and carry Goku's hair up, subsequently changing color. After looking at the clip two or three times, you will no doubt notice the level of detail.

For those unfamiliar with it, Takahashi is a 42-year-old Japanese animator. During his career the artist has worked for the realization of some of the most famous souls of the last twenty years, among which they appear Dragon Ball Z (including movies The Battle of the Gods is The Resurrection of F) Dragon Ball Super, Fairy Tail is ONE PIECE. Whenever Takahashi supervises the animations, the fans cheer, and observing the attention to detail is not difficult to understand the reason.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!