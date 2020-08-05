Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Takahashi shows the animation used to transform Goku into Super Saiyan

August 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The legendary animator Yuya Takahashi he recently surprised his Twitter followers with a short video, showing the animation he used to transform Goku into Super Saiyan. If you thought, for example, that the protagonist's hair changed radically, you will surely be amazed.

At the bottom you can take a look at the short video. As you can see, Takahashi does not modify the hair or add parts not present, but simply divide and carry Goku's hair up, subsequently changing color. After looking at the clip two or three times, you will no doubt notice the level of detail.

For those unfamiliar with it, Takahashi is a 42-year-old Japanese animator. During his career the artist has worked for the realization of some of the most famous souls of the last twenty years, among which they appear Dragon Ball Z (including movies The Battle of the Gods is The Resurrection of F) Dragon Ball Super, Fairy Tail is ONE PIECE. Whenever Takahashi supervises the animations, the fans cheer, and observing the attention to detail is not difficult to understand the reason.

READ:  Batman: an unexpected sacrifice in the pages of Joker War

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to advise you to take a look at our latest special on Dragon Ball Super 2 and in-depth information on the last chapter of the manga.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.