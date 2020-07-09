Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: Yamoshi isn't the first Super Saiyan God, it's a translation error

July 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The figure of Yamoshi is one of the most discussed and enigmatic personalities of the franchise of Dragon Ball Super, especially following the revelations of Akira Toriyama on the occasion of the release of the feature film dedicated to Broly. Still, a translation error may have entrusted the mysterious hero with a false identity.

In fact, yesterday the famous insider Geekdom101, a face known to the Dragon Ball community, has revealed that Yamoshi is not the first Super Saiyan God. This false belief, in particular, stems from a translation error of the interview with Toriyama, in which the iconic divine transformation is mentioned for the first time. Taking a quick step back, therefore, the mysterious hero was still defeated by the Saiyan warriors despite the first real evolution in the Super Saiyan stadium.

From that moment, after learning the story of the Dragon God from the book of the Namkian Legend, Yamoshi really went in search of the legendary power without ever actually finding it. Which is why, after all, he never actually reached Super Saiyan God, primacy that remains in Goku following his duel against Beerus.

In light of the facts, do you think the Dragon Ball franchise needs a project entirely dedicated to the figure of Yamoshi? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

