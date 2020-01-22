Dragon Ball Super: Yamcha, "one of the three strongest warriors on Earth", in charge

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super he returned with chapter 56, thrilling fans who waited for him anxiously. With the truce period now expired, Moro made his move by landing on planet Earth together with all his henchmen. And while Vegeta is Goku their training ends, Moro is waiting for him.

In the meantime, however, he instructs his men to scatter around the globe to wreak havoc. Therefore, taking advantage of the moment allowed by their boss, before he absorbs all the vital energy of the planet, he escaped from the Galactic prison they give us inside. This move, as was obvious, makes the Z Warriors intervene, who immediately respond to the call to defend their home. In addition to Gohan and Piccolo, who resume the fight left in half with 73, the return of Yamcha.

After a long time, from the second part of Dragon Ball Z, in the first part of Super, the fighter had not only been visibly sidelined, but he had also become the laughing stock of the public as well as the characters in the series. Yet, surprisingly, in this last chapter Yamcha is one of the protagonists. Not only does he launch into combat proto to defend his home, but he also proves to be among the strongest fighters on Earth.

«Finally it's my chance to shine» he says launching the attack, while leading a squad of Galactic Patrols. In this circumstance he puts himself into play, without holding back. On the contrary, by revealing all his strength in front of the enemies, he proves more skilled than expected. They are the same henchmen as Moro having to admit their obvious inferiority, just before being definitively defeated. And it is here, under the stupid eyes of the Patrols, that Yamcha announces he is one of the three strongest warriors on Earth.

