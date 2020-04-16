Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: Would Broly be able to beat Molo?

April 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
Molo is giving a hard time to the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super. The new saga has shown once again how much Goku and Vegeta must never stop training and get new techniques and skills to be able to face all kinds of adversities. But there may be a character who can defeat Molo without further training.

Ever since Molo showed his skills in Dragon Ball Super, many fans have wondered if one of the last characters included in the canonical universe is able to beat him. The character is obviously Broly, presented in the anime in the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Broly while in the manga he received only a few mentions.

The legendary super saiyan has a strength that grows continuously at a very high rate, while Molo is able to absorb so much energy that he has received the nickname of Devourer of Planets. The struggle between the two would therefore focus on Molo absorption rate and the Broly's continuous improvement ability. Hardly, however, Broly will appear in this Dragon Ball Super saga to dispel doubts. But what do you think?

Meanwhile, the clash between Goku and Molo begins while fans have proposed to make a Saiyan training arc.

