Dragon Ball Super: Will Yamcha really come back into the limelight, or is it just an ephemeral dream?

In the last chapters released by Dragon Ball Super we saw Moro's henchmen reach the earth, orphaned by his two strongest warriors: Goku and Vegeta. Because of this important absence, all the characters that we have come to know over the years and who had been obscured by the two Saiyans have risen to shield the planet.

We have seen the return of Crillin, as of Genius; of Tensing, as of Riff. In fact, we have also seen characters put in a bit less space like Small, Gohan, C-17 is C-18. But among the characters who had fallen by the wayside, the one whose presence aroused the most amazement among fans was precisely Yamcha. If you have read our previous articles, then you will know that not only did he make his battlefield debut, but he defeated his enemies by showing great strength and being among the best human blood warriors.

This, as mentioned, aroused amazement in the fans, but above all the joy of seeing a character who appeared together with Goku and Bulma from the beginning, a character who appeared long before figures like Vegeta or Trunks, return to the limelight. Many fans thought that maybe it was the right time for Yamcha to assert himself and find a place and a dimension in the chessboard of Dragon Ball Super, long lost.

We know how, even in the saga of Tournament of Power he was one of the few characters whose candidacy did not it was not even taken into consideration. Completely overshadowed, it seemed that there was no intention of making him become the protagonist again. Still, in the last saga he managed to carve out a space, but if you are one of those who is rejoicing and hoping for continuous improvement, we want to advise you with caution, because if you have read the last chapter released, you can see for yourself how Yamcha come easily defeated by a new henchman of Moro, almost as if the good things shown previously had been a mistake, a bad taste joke.

So the question is: will Yamcha really come back into the limelight or is it an ephemeral dream of some deluded fan? What do you think about it? Let us know below in the comments.