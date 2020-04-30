Dragon Ball Super: will the God of destruction Beerus be the final villain of the series?

Share it:

Beerus' character has long been on the margins of the Dragon Ball Super narrative, despite the importance that the author Akira Toriyama reserved for him during the first narrative arcs of the work. So what is it the place of the God of destruction? According to many fans, some clues would suggest that of the final villain.

To understand the reasons behind this theory, you must first take a step back. After the events shown in Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Gods, Beerus decided not to destroy Earth, at least temporarily. The Z Warriors managed to "buy" the God of destruction thanks to the terrestrial delicacies, but Beerus never claimed to have renounced his promise to destroy the planet.

During the events of Tournament between Universes 6 and 7Goku raised the issue for the first time after being defeated by Hit, showing that he was fully aware of the situation and the danger of the God. In particular, during the quarrel between Champa and Beerus the hit man said to the protagonist: "I would say that in the end we are just this, pawns", to which Goku replied seriously:"At the moment". At Hit's request for explanations, the Saiyan simply replied by repeating his statement:"Yes, for now". Goku often behaves in a childish and superficial way, but over the years he has always shown to have a superior intellect for everything related to challenges against strong opponents.

Another important pawn on the board is Vegeta. The Prince of Saiyans witnessed Beerus's danger firsthand when this occurred slapped Bulma on her birthday. What Vegeta doesn't know though is that it is the same God of destruction is the truly responsible for the death of his racesince he ordered Frieza to destroy Planet Vegeta. Freeza returned to be the protagonist in the last part of the anime, and who knows if in the future the two will not have the opportunity to discuss the theme.

The last piece is represented byUltra Instinct, the transformation that not even the Gods have managed to achieve. In the anime Beerus seems not to have particularly appreciated Goku's power up, and the threat posed by a warrior with infinite potential could convince the God of destruction to live up to his promise.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to see a rematch between the Saiyans and Beerus? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!