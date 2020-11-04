Dragon Ball Super: Will Shintani be the next character designer of the anime?

Fans of the popular Dragon Ball Super recently they discussed who could take on the role of character design for a future second series by putting Naohiro Shintani’s name at the center of the conversation.

A second series for the anime has not yet been confirmed but the famous franchise is still talking about itself continuously also because of the recent news on the opening of a new domain for Dragon Ball Super. Fans waiting for the news of an upcoming adaptation have begun to discuss the future character design of the characters by first turning their gaze to the figure of Nahoiro Shintani who had already held the same role for the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The aforementioned film was highly acclaimed by fans in particular for the renewed appearance given by Shintani to the characters of the original work, which gave rise to the doubt among fans of being able to review the design style of the film’s protagonists even in the hypothetical sequel to the Super series.

Among those interested in the subject, however, there are those who point out that the quality of the film is also one consequence of the high production costs of the same and there would be no certainty that the same high level can be maintained in the sequel to the television series. However, considering the importance for Toei of the Dragon Ball Super franchise, which has recently also seen a decrease in its revenues, it is Efforts in production may be increased of a sequel with the added support of new staff members, such as Shintani, who were not present in 2015 for the production of the first transposition.

