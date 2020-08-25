Dragon Ball Super: Will Molo go to the side of the good guys? Goku’s naivety

Share it:

Goku and Vegeta are two very different fighters who fight on the premise of two completely different ideologies. Yet, throughout the history of Dragon Ball the two heroes have faced several tortuous paths that have repeatedly questioned their own principles.

If the Saiyan Prince has grown a lot with DB Super, addressing the issue of awareness and the crimes he committed in life, on balance, the same cannot be said of Goku. During his training with Merus, the protagonist told his mentor the reasons why he tends to spare his opponents at the end of the clashes, that is to continue improving and to be able to stop them every time until the villain decides to go over to the good side.

This naivety, which has aroused so much admiration in the Angel’s eyes to the point of convincing him to sacrifice himself, is actually very ambiguous. Even if imagining a sudden change of course for Molo seems very unlikely, at the same time it is difficult to believe that Goku will again fall into the same mistake that against Cell pushed him to risk his life, that of his son and his friends.

Anyway, we just have to wait to find out how Toyotaro and Toriyama will decide to manage the final part of the fight with the sorcerer. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of Goku, has he grown since the days of the Cell saga or is he still the same? Let us know with a comment below.