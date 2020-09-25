Dragon Ball Super: will Goku’s ultra perfect instinct be able to beat Beerus?

Dragon Ball Super began with Beerus awakening from a dream, and in that moment he realized that to fight with Goku. Of course, their battle has given us a new series, but we have remained at a standstill when it comes to the clash between the two characters, especially given their growth within the manga.

For those who are on par with the released chapters, we know well that the Dragon Ball Super saga has put a strain on Goku. The manga is now in an arc where we saw Goku being able to unleash the power of Ultra Perfect Instinct on command. This makes us think that our protagonist may have reached his most powerful form, so powerful that even Beerus was impressed by his strength.

At the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, we fans saw Goku awaken the ability of Super Sayan God. In the first fight between the two, this new form gave Beerus a hard time, and we saw the God of Destruction win by the broken bonnet before passing out.

In all this time Goku has become much stronger, managing to master the power of the Super Saiyan God andUltra Instinct. The latter is precisely the technique that only the strongest gods can use, and Beerus is just one of them. Goku, however, manages to use this technique despite being a mortal, but this does not exclude that he could still be able to defeat Beerus.

Of course all this could only be possible if Beerus he wasn’t hiding his true power from us. We know well, the divinity likes to play dirty and would not be the first enemy within the Dragon Ball universe to hide all his true strength.

Now that in Dragon Ball Super Goku has become very powerful, he has a good chance of beating Beerus after training a little more with Whis!

In your opinion, now that Goku is able to use Ultra Perfect Instinct on command, will he be able to defeat the God of Destruction? While waiting to find out how the manga will continue, let’s feast our eyes on this colossal figure of Goku.