Dragon Ball Super: Will Broly Master Ultra Instinct?

In the work of Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro we got acquainted with a new set of powers, which the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super must master. According to some fan theories, however, it should be Broly to use the technique of Ultra Instinct.

The eponymous film dedicated to the famous Saiyan established a new story for Broly, defeated by Goku and Vegeta and left on a desert planet, where Gohan's father can train with him safely. We also discovered Broly's past, who will become one of the strongest Saiyans has received numerous rapes from his father and Freeza. One of the reasons why many want to see it master the Ultra Instinct it is precisely the fact that one of the ways to be able to exploit this new power is to be able to achieve a certain peace of mind, a state that Broly is committed to achieving in his training.

It would therefore be an interesting development for Broly to become even stronger but be able to control the immense use of power thanks to Ultra Instinct, while many hope to see Goku train someone after having spent most of his childhood as a student. If you are interested in this new item created by Toyotaro, we report our analysis on the Ultra Instinct of Dragon Ball Super.