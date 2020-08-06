Dragon Ball Super: will a bearded Broly ever appear? A fan imagines Saiyan like this

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly he did return, or rather officially presented, the legendary super saiyan who was removed from the planet Vegeta before his explosion. Broly has always been a very popular name among Dragon Ball fans and is also the one who has received the most feature films as an antagonist.

In the past few months since the release of the film, Dragon Ball Super fans have created fan art on Broly of different genres, from the restyling with the old style of Dragon Ball Z to others such as the merger between him and Nezuko with a strange and disturbing result . The famous Cellman, who often devoted himself to fan art on Dragon Ball Super thanks to his illustration and photo editing skills, he returned to present another creation.

And Broly is the protagonist of the new fan art. We almost never see the protagonists of Dragon Ball change their appearance, like Goku and Vegeta who remain almost always identical. The fan, however, decided to create a new version of the green-haired super saiyan, creating a design where Broly has a beard. In the drawing below we see the warrior with a thick bristly and dark beard that covers the lower half of his face and gives it a completely different tone. Favorite Broly with or without beard?