Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: will a bearded Broly ever appear? A fan imagines Saiyan like this

August 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly he did return, or rather officially presented, the legendary super saiyan who was removed from the planet Vegeta before his explosion. Broly has always been a very popular name among Dragon Ball fans and is also the one who has received the most feature films as an antagonist.

In the past few months since the release of the film, Dragon Ball Super fans have created fan art on Broly of different genres, from the restyling with the old style of Dragon Ball Z to others such as the merger between him and Nezuko with a strange and disturbing result . The famous Cellman, who often devoted himself to fan art on Dragon Ball Super thanks to his illustration and photo editing skills, he returned to present another creation.

And Broly is the protagonist of the new fan art. We almost never see the protagonists of Dragon Ball change their appearance, like Goku and Vegeta who remain almost always identical. The fan, however, decided to create a new version of the green-haired super saiyan, creating a design where Broly has a beard. In the drawing below we see the warrior with a thick bristly and dark beard that covers the lower half of his face and gives it a completely different tone. Favorite Broly with or without beard?

READ:  System Shock 3: Tencent is the new owner of the website

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.