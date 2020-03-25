Dragon Ball Super: why is Freeza's Hell different in the manga and the anime?

Share it:

Borrowing the world of Dante's counterpoint, Akira Toriyama devised an extremely malevolent punishment for an unscrupulous antagonist of Freeza's caliber. However, it is interesting to note how the anime and manga of Dragon Ball Super propose two slightly different versions of the villain's Inferno.

Therefore, we could not fail to share an analysis of PeraPera Yume, blog that can be traced through the link to the source. The Freeza saga is one of the most appreciated narrative arcs of the whole franchise, a reason that pushed the sensei and Toyotaro to propose the iconic antagonist also in Dragon Ball Super.

Just inside the sequel to Z, as well as in the movie "The Resurrection of 'F'", we discover for the first time the Hell in which Freeza is forced to endure his punishment, an immense flowery meadow with a tree in the center. In the manga, however, as well as in the original script, the trees that adorn the garden are much more, at least 5. According to Toriyama's initial script, Hell had to appear as "a flower garden surrounded by a forest ", but during the production of the anime the setting has been changed just as mentioned above. It is not known why there are these differences, but it is legitimate to imagine the presence of further villains in the initial plan envisaged by Akira Toriyama.

