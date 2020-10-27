Dragon Ball Super: why did Goku not suffer from Ultra Instinct, plot hole?

In reality Dragon Ball Super he is not new to plot holes, already with the introduction of Ultra Instinct the first inconsistencies emerged regarding the description of the technique both by Toyotaro and, subsequently, by Merus. However, why did he not suffer from the same effects as Molo during the battle with Jiren Goku?

During the events of chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super, the protagonist was able to put the sorcerer in a tight spot again despite having managed to get hold of the Ultra Instinct thanks to a subterfuge. The backlash of the Ultra Perfect Instinct it forced Molo to take a drastic decision: to merge with the Earth to survive.

In fact, it is Goku himself who explains what is happening to the bulges in the villain’s body. The Saiyan was able to learn to use the divine technique only after training your body to bear it. Yet, during the battle against Jiren Goku certainly did not carry out any particular training and his total inexperience on the subject should have cost him very dearly to the body, which instead did not happen. Of course, an explanation could be dictated by the fact that Molo has never trained in his life, unlike the protagonist, but it is also true that our hero seems particularly convinced of his statements that do not seem to leave room for doubt.

In your opinion, however, is this a plot hole or is it justifiable by Goku’s long training sessions during the entire Dragon Ball story? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, in the space reserved below.