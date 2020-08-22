Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: Whis and Beerus return, their plan revealed

August 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

An angel cannot help anyone, thus remaining impartial. This is a law of the universe that Whis and Merus know well. The two are forced to stand by and watch as it is Beerus who can make decisions about what to do. However in Dragon Ball Super chapter 63 we have seen several snags to this rule of angels.

If on the one hand Merus has chosen to clash with Molo, on the other Whis was not completely firm and impartial, helping his little brother save the Earth and the rest of the universe. In fact Whis has transported Merus to Earth and has moved Goku and the others from the fighting site, in order to have them treated by Dende.

Whis also manipulated Beerus by warning him that a possible destruction of the planet of the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super would also mean the end of all those delicacies that the God of Destruction adores. Once his plan is complete, Whis leaves with Beerus in a way also greeting his little brother, who disappeared after breaking the angelic rules.

READ:  Disney clarifies the release dates

Accompanied by Beerus, Whis heads to the Capsule Corporation and may have given a big hand in saving the Earth. Now there’s nothing left for Goku to use the full Ultra Instinct and defeat Molo in Dragon Ball Super 64.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.