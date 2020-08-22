Dragon Ball Super: Whis and Beerus return, their plan revealed

Share it:

An angel cannot help anyone, thus remaining impartial. This is a law of the universe that Whis and Merus know well. The two are forced to stand by and watch as it is Beerus who can make decisions about what to do. However in Dragon Ball Super chapter 63 we have seen several snags to this rule of angels.

If on the one hand Merus has chosen to clash with Molo, on the other Whis was not completely firm and impartial, helping his little brother save the Earth and the rest of the universe. In fact Whis has transported Merus to Earth and has moved Goku and the others from the fighting site, in order to have them treated by Dende.

Whis also manipulated Beerus by warning him that a possible destruction of the planet of the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super would also mean the end of all those delicacies that the God of Destruction adores. Once his plan is complete, Whis leaves with Beerus in a way also greeting his little brother, who disappeared after breaking the angelic rules.

Accompanied by Beerus, Whis heads to the Capsule Corporation and may have given a big hand in saving the Earth. Now there’s nothing left for Goku to use the full Ultra Instinct and defeat Molo in Dragon Ball Super 64.