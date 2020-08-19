Dragon Ball Super: when will the expected chapter 64 come out?

Share it:

Without even giving the time to chapter 63 to show itself in full, here we are already starting to discuss the next episode of Dragon Ball Super, expected as usual for the month of September. But when the new chapters of the Toyotaro and Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations?

The first sensational spoilers of Dragon Ball Super showed yet another reversal in the face following the sensational twist that saw Merus as protagonist. Waiting to discover the episode in full on August 21, the insiders have already begun to investigate the preview for the next issue of V-Jump, the monthly magazine in which both the manga of Toyotaro than the Naruto sequel. In this regard, we suggest you take a look at the first Boruto 49 leaks that promise the beginning of the battle between Isshiki and Naruto.

In any case, the advances for next month are already available and can be found at the bottom of the news. Pending the translation, the leaks have confirmed the debut date for the next issue of the magazine which, surprisingly, will be released a few days earlier than usual. Therefore, barring unforeseen circumstances, Dragon Ball Super 64 is Boruto 50 they will be released respectively on September 19th in Japan (around the afternoon of September 18th in Italy). Probably, we will have the opportunity to discover the contents of the two episodes a few days before the official release through the draft of Toyotaro sensei and through the usual spoilers. We therefore suggest that you stay tuned through our pages so as not to miss the next news on the subject.

And you, on the other hand, have already read the spoilers of the last chapters, what do you think? Let us know with a comment below.