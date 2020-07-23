Dragon Ball Super: what will happen in the next narrative arc?

Share it:

The saga of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol is now accompanying us from chapter 42 of Dragon Ball Super and from the beginning he inserted numerous, and dangerous, information that could have somehow changed the development of the work, as happened in the last chapter recently published.

In fact in chapter 62 i Z warriors have been knocked down by the now very powerful wizard Molo, who after acquiring Vegeta's powers killed the Saiyan Prince with the Big Bang Attack and then easily landed Goku and his companions.

Although fans of the franchise are used to seeing Gogeta and Vegetto as a last resort, this time it would be extremely risky to bring Goku and Vegeta together, because having absorbed the powers of Vegeta, Molo can cancel the mergers simply using the technique of forced spiritual fission, learned from Saiyan on Yardrat.

But the solution to everything is proposed in the last tables of the chapter, with the arrival on the battlefield of Merus, the number one of the Galactic Patrol that has angelic origins, and powers probably still completely unknown. With Goku and the rest on the ground, and Dende approaching the area to restore energy to everyone, is it possible that we will finally see an angelic creature fight seriously and to the maximum of his abilities?

It is also true that Merus trained Goku to master the Ultra Instinct, but it would also be interesting to see flashbacks that can somehow deepen this divine technique which at present has proved futile against Molo, and maybe find out if Merus is able to use it and to what extent.

It is also possible that the next narrative arc is concentrated on secrets of the angelic community, who despite the strict laws imposed on neutrality this time acted on the side of the Z Warriors, given that even whis, or at least it seems to be him, intervened by opening a gap in the barrier created by Molo to let Dende pass.

Recall that the cover of volume 13 of Dragon Ball Super was shown, and that Akira Toriyama is currently considered the most influential mangaka in the world.