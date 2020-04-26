Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: what other powers could overcome the Ultra Instinct?

April 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In addition to the addition of Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super, fans are curious to find out if during the chapters and episodes of the series curated and designed by Toyotaro other unpublished powers will also be present.

To defeat Moro, their new opponent, Goku, Vegeta and the others will have to train much harder than usual, given the power levels currently achieved by the protagonists and their opponents. One of the latest additions was that of Ultra Instinct, power of unlimited possibilities, which we are sure will have a profound impact on the next events of the Saiyan born from Akira Toriyama's mind.

Despite this, many want to see other unpublished techniques in action, perhaps exploited by characters put aside like Piccolo or Gohan, while others are clamoring for a return of the fourth level Super Saiyan, which made its appearance in the final installments of Dragon Ball GT, no longer canon in the series' narrative universe, which introduced a transformation that has always been highly appreciated by fans of the show.

Waiting to find out how the story of the series will evolve, we leave you with this crossover video dedicated to the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super, in which we can see Goku fight against Saitama.

