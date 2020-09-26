Dragon Ball Super: what narrative arc can we expect at the end of the Molo saga?

Following the latest events in the manga it now seems legitimate to expect an imminent conclusion for the current saga of Dragon Ball Super, or the narrative arc of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol. But in light of the extraordinary levels of power presented so far, what future awaits Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro’s manga?

With the now complete introduction of Ultra Perfect Instinct, the fate of comics faces a huge obstacle. Goku now appears as one of the strongest characters of the seventh universe and the sensei will have to find a way to give the protagonist new incentives so as not to collapse the franchise into a series of narrative problems that are difficult to save.

If someone has already started to theorize a sort of revenge between Goku and Beerus, if only to find out how much the Saiyan has really become strong, we must not forget how a clue to the next manga sagas were given to us during the tournament. of Power. In fact, among the twelve universes remember that there are still 4 to be discovered (1, 5, 8 and 12), or those from mortal-level superiore a 7 which make their macrocosm far superior to that known so far. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that the first universe, the most powerful by far, is treated separately in an entirely dedicated saga. The decision to separate these 4 universes from the Tournament of Power has emerged as a winning idea to give Goku and Vegeta other possibilities to face extraordinarily powerful enemies. And who knows, moreover, that precisely within these different realities there are not characters able to use Ultra Instinct in the same way as the protagonist.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the future of Dragon Ball Super? Let us know with a comment below.