Dragon Ball Super: what if Molo had been a villain of universe 6?

The series of Dragon Ball Super it introduced us not only to a somewhat different narrative style than what was read in Dragon Ball Z, but also to a new series of incredibly powerful characters, since the saga of the Tournament of Power. For this reason, a fan thought of an interesting What If, imagining Molo in Universe 6.

The clash between all the universes, excluding 1, 5, 8 and 12, made us partakers of a series of incredible fights, starring some of the most powerful beings in the multiverse created by Toriyama and Toyotarō.

One of the most surprising appearances was the fusion, through Potara earrings, between the Saiyans of the universe 6 Caulifla and Kale, or Kefla. The fighting power of the two Saiyans is so high that they can keep up with Gohan, who will be able to defeat Kefla, despite Kale having the powers of the Legendary Super Saiyan, which makes her Broly's counterpart in universe 6.

It was a fan of the series, the user @chry_insi_art who paid a special tribute to Kefla, drawing the illustration that you can find at the bottom of the news. Imagining the wizard Molo as villain of universe 6 the artist joined him to Kefla, making it clear how Saiyan was able to easily put him in difficulty.

