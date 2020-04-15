Dragon Ball Super: what do you think of a saga dedicated to Saiyan training?

Share it:

Dragon Ball is one of those series that will never stop occupying the thoughts of fans. A series that with the release of Dragon Ball Super has acquired new vitality, which has been given a new youth thanks to the adventures that Toyotaro is Toriyama are staging.

Super it's a series that has had ups and downs, a series that some have by hand, than others despise and that many yes enjoy without too many pretensions. Yet there is a fact that unites all fans (or almost): the goodness of the last narrative arc still ongoing. "The Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol" has been able to bring a new enemy, unlike any other visa so far. An enemy that takes root in the past of the series, linking to events that occurred before Goku and companions made their appearance as protagonists.

Molo the sorcerer, the eater planets, has not alone an aspect so particular from bewitch fans, but it is endowed with a strength and a charisma that has affected many. But, in reality, the reasons that decreed the success of the saga are not attributable only to the enemy, but to a series of factors such as: intensive training to which the two strongest characters in the series have submitted themselves; L'Ultra Instinct at the gates; the Spiritual power of the planet Yardrat which in all probability Vegeta has acquired. There is still a lot to discover, some small mysteries to unravel and a whole battle to live.

Yet as far as the end of the narrative arc is concerned is still upon us, many fans are already beginning to think about the next ones, what the two mangakas can come up with to delight fans. Some users offer their ideas on social media, while there are others, such as the Twitter artist GobliMaBoi who wanted to express his gimmick through a fan art.

As you can see from the drawing at the bottom of the article, they are portraits Goku Super Saiyan Blue, with behind Broly, Kale is Caulifa and just as the author himself says, the work portrays a narrative arc in which all the Saiyan seen in Dragon Ball Super get together for a special workout under the guidance of Goku. Most likely Kale and Broly will team up for train in controlling the Berserk form. Definitely the absence of two characters like Vegeta and Cabba, indicates that the two, teacher and pupil, are training on their own.

What do you do with the drawing and do you think the saga de can be interesting? "The Saiyan Training"? Let us know below in the comments.

