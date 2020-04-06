Dragon Ball Super: what could be the real strength level of Renso?

Share it:

Over the years of serialization and airing, the series of Dragon Ball has allowed us to know many Saiyan different, including films, manga and animated series. Everyone showed their strength in their own way, from Tassel to Radish, from Bardock to Broly. Although, to date, the strongest on the square would seem to be Goku and Vegeta.

Most likely Goku will always be a half step ahead Vegeta who, however, has the merit of being the only warrior to have the right determination and tenacity to keep up with a martial arts monster like our protagonist.

We all know very well what the story of the Saiyans and the planet Vegeta is like, we know that the only ones left are Vegeta, Goku, Gohan, Trunks is Goten or, at least, they were until Dragon Ball Super has not decided to introduce Universe 6. Universe in which the planet Vegeta is still whole and on which a real army of Saiyans more fierce than ever are asserted in space.

During the saga of Tournament of Power, this allowed fans to get to know other Saiyans like Cabba, Caulifa, Kale and a fourth individual whose strength has only been mentioned and of which many enthusiasts would like to know the history well and discover its real level of strength or, at least, the level that had long ago: Renshaw.

For those who don't remember, Renso appears on the planet Vegeta ofUniverse 6. He is the brother of Caulifa and teacher, as well as his sister, also of Cabba. Cabba himself remembers him as a very strong warrior and the results achieved with the two boys certainly, if they are not a direct demonstration of his talent, incense him as a teacher with enormous skill. Fans know that Renso was a real one power in its heyday, although many don't believe it was all that much stronger than Bardock and, therefore, far scarcer than two phenomena such as Goku and Vegeta can be. But it is precisely to understand what is the real level of Renso that fans would like to see his story told in the anime or with a special film in which the story of the planet of the Saiyans of Universe 6 is narrated.

What do you think of Renso and what level do you think he had in his heyday and physical form? Let us know below in the comments.

