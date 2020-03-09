Dragon Ball Super: we hypothesize the possible conclusions of the Moro saga

Share it:

For several months the manga of Dragon Ball Super he is recounting the adventures of Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the Z Warriors against the mighty sorcerer and his army. The two Saiyans have now completed their respective trainings, and are headed to Earth for the final confrontation with the antagonist.

We therefore approach the climax of the narrative arc in question, which could be concluded in the most disparate ways given the numerous narrative ideas disseminated so far. An epilogue that could really materialize and make many fans of the series happy, is certainly that who sees the Prince of Saiyans victorious.

Vegeta has always been in the shadow of Goku in the previous sagas, and although he has always offered constant support to his friend / rival, he has never established himself as the absolute protagonist, as the solver of the entire conflict affair. In the Moro saga he followed a different path than Goku – who perfected the Ultra Instinct – by going to the Planet of Yardrat and assimilating a new type of power that in a few chapters has already managed to impress even Vegeta himself for its effectiveness.

Spirit Control could represent the trump card capable of harnessing the subtle powers of Moro, and of making the Prince triumph at least in this circumstance.

However, the option that identifies Goku as Deus Ex machina remains valid. We certainly cannot ignore the overwhelming power of a technique like Ultra Instinct, capable of making even a portent like Jiren turn pale. Of course, as we have ascertained brute force is not particularly effective against Moro, but we are still not aware of the real potential of the divine form, which following greater control by Goku could become his new habitual transformation.

Instead, veering towards a decidedly more risky theory, we could hypothesize Moro's passage from the good side. This is a rather recurrent twist in the entire Dragon Ball series, with the different antagonists who after endangering the fate of the Earth have converted to the light side.

In this specific narrative context, however, such a sudden turnaround seems highly unlikely. Moro has proved himself a villain without mercy, capable of exterminating all the inhabitants of Namek while remaining totally indifferent to his actions. Until now there has been no clue suggesting a possible conversion, we are faced with an old-fashioned antagonist who does not reveal any further nuances besides an atavistic wickedness.

What do you think? Which ending would you like for this narrative arc? Comment below!

Turning now to the animated series, we have made a video summary of the last statements relating to a second season of Dragon Ball Super. Even in the absence of any announcements, March will be a month full of news for Dragon Ball fans.