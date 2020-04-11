Dragon Ball Super: Was the Complete Ultra Instinct really a good introduction?

Share it:

The Ultra Instinct represents, at this moment, the pivotal evolutionary stage of Dragon Ball Super. If Vegeta seems to move away, preferring a different approach from his battle companion, Goku has managed in less than no time to master the basic form, and then go to Earth to face Moro.

The Ultra Instinct, for what we've seen so far in the series, it has an even higher level than what Goku is now able to control, the so-called complete Ultra Instinct. Flaunted by the Saiyan during the Tournament of Power, he was able to put a giant like Jiren in serious difficulty, collapsing all the security he had hitherto flaunted during the battles.

Despite this, at the time of the introduction of this form, many fans believed it was trivializing the base stadium, which managed to differentiate itself from the Super Saiyan both from an aesthetic and functional point of view.

The fact that yet another aesthetic variant has been added makes it, in the eyes of the reader / spectator, just another stage towards which to strive to become even more effective and faster, two features already widely developed in their original form.

Unfortunately, it is a problem that reconnects to the decidedly dated management of Dragon Ball fights.

Our protagonists must face ever stronger opponents, and the authors instead of placing emphasis on the peculiar characteristics of each warrior, so as to baste the fights less oriented to brute force and more to the strategic aspect, choose to follow the classic battle canvas shonen, which in the long run is decidedly cloying despite being a trademark of the work.

In your opinion, how Toyotaro could do to renew the fight management in Dragon Ball Super? As always, we are waiting for you in the comments.

