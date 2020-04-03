Dragon Ball Super volume 12: change of clothes for Goku and Vegeta and Toyotaro's comment

Share it:

Molo is putting in I risk the existence of the entire Galaxy of Dragon Ball Super and ours cannot stand by and watch. Therefore, Goku started a new training just as Vegeta did. Pending the final confrontation, everyone tries to obtain techniques capable of withstanding the power of the goatish enemy.

These adventures will be featured in volume 12 of Dragon Ball Super, whose cover was unveiled a few days ago. We have seen in the new illustration a change of clothes for Vegeta, who now wears Yardrat's clothes, while on the sidelines are the inhabitants of the planet and Merus and, of course, Goku in the foreground.

Everyone has sad and worried faces (except for the always smiling Goku) but almost everything changes when you look at the back of the cover. In fact, Toyotaro has decided to change the setting and give everyone a more smiling expression. In the first image below you can first notice the variation made in the foreground characters, completely dedicated to clothing: Goku greets the reader in broken clothes while Vegeta is in the usual position but with his normal armor. At their side, all the characters who showed a frightened or frowning expression now smile or at least sketch a smiling grin.

The illustration of the cover flap and the rib this time are dedicated to Toppo, one of the strongest warriors in universe 11 and leader of the Pride Troopers. Finally, another image is dedicated to Toyotaro's comment: "Even though I have a lot of hobbies, there is none that are worth talking about. It also applies to other people. That's why I can only talk about Dragon Ball, in the end."