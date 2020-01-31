Dragon Ball Super Volume 10 Review: Molo threatens Namecc

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Available a few days ago on Italian shelves thanks to Star Comics editions, the volume 10 of Dragon Ball Super brings us to the heart of the hitherto most interesting saga of the manga created by Toyotaro and supervised by Akira Toriyama. By now far (and far ahead) compared to the events of the animated series and the twentieth feature film of the saga, the paper work seems to have taken its own direction, independent, and above all no longer tied to a mere "summary" phenomenon compared to its counterpart souls.

After the Tournament of Power and the battle against Broly, Goku and Vegeta found themselves collaborating with the Galactic Patrol to stop Pier, a thousand-year-old creature capable of absorbing the vital energy from the planets, escaped from the patrol prison after a life sentence lasting 10 million years. After letting us know the new villain, laying the foundations for the narrative arc of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol, the comic finally enters the merit of this saga, in a small volume full of surprises and spectacular battles, between great returns and winks at the first work of sensei Toriyama.

Does Molo win?

The investigations of Goku and Vegeta, who temporarily entered the ranks of the Patrol, brought the two Saiyans to a place that evokes memories: the planet Neo Namecc, on which the Namkian people lead their existence in peace after the destruction of their homeland by Freeza. Molo, allied with a former Freeza soldier named Cranberry, in fact, he headed towards the globe that houses the original Dragon Spheres with the aim of evoking Polunga and expressing a mysterious desire. Already on this premise Dragon Ball Super fans can recognize many references to the first adventures of Kakaroth and associates: the figure of Molo, an elderly sorcerer who manipulates those who are weaker than him to achieve his goals, recalls in some ways the Great Little Wizard, while the race to the Spheres on Namecc clearly pays tribute to Gohan's adventure, Crillin and Bulma during the battle against Freeza, as the antagonist moves from village to village exterminating Nameccians and collecting the magic globes – exactly as both the galactic emperor and Vegeta himself did in their time.

This time, however, our heroes find themselves immediately face to face with the enemy and it is the prince of the Saiyans, transformed into Super Saiyan God, to challenge Molo. This is where the volume 10 of Dragon Ball Super officially starts: Vegeta attacks Molo relentlessly, but the latter can use the witchcraft to evoke deadly walls of flames, levitate the objects of the scenario and absorb the energy of every living being. Not even the SS Blue manages to scratch the shrewd and skilful wizard, who soon puts even Son Goku's rival under pressure. Little by little the whole truth emerges about the villain's powers and purposes: Molo is able to draw strength from the vital energy of others, drastically weakening anyone who is absorbed by the extent of his ability.

The ten-million-year captivity, however, has greatly limited his abilities, which is why he wishes to ask the Dragon God to fully restore his ancient magical power. And here, in a short time, Goku and Vegeta lose the ability to transform themselves and even to use strokes of aura and techniques: Son-kun is unable to use teleportation and, consequently, the two Z warriors can only continue to fight against their enemy, who knocks them out in minutes. By absorbing what was left of their Ki, Molo empowers himself, regaining a youthful appearance much more similar to what he had when he was beaten by the Great Kaioshin.

Unexpected help



Our heroes awaken three days later, looked after by the little one Bait and fromWise Elder. Reluctantly, the two Saiyans discover that they have slept for 72 hours, a period of time in which Molo has continued to exterminate entire Nameccian villages by collecting the Dragon Balls. It emerges that the villain, thanks to his power, is able to perceive the magic emanating from the Spheres and, after having taken 6, he heads right to the hideout of Goku and Vegeta, where the last one is kept.

In the meantime, the Galactic Patrol seems ready to take action: after catching a lecture from Bulma, who contacted the central worried that Goku and Vegeta have been missing for 7 days, Jaco learns that Buu has finally woken up from its hibernation. Merus and the other policemen then head to Namecc in turn, where the two Saiyans prepare for the second round. This time the clash is better, as the two are supported by Majin Buu: through a hypnosis technique, Jaco and his comrades have managed to awaken the memories of the Great Kaioshin (which was absorbed by Majin Bu). The dormant power of the divinity, combined with the regenerative capacities of Bu's body, this time put Molo in difficulty, which however prepares for an emergency plan: Cranberry managed to evoke Polunga and the evil sorcerer is preparing to fulfill – in addition to the will to regain its full power – another mysterious desire …

The best of Super



As usual, some further side considerations regarding the new course of the Dragon Ball Super manga: in this narrative arc Toyotaro is slowly pouring all his love for the original work signed by his master. In addition to the numerous references to Dragon Ball, in fact, it is to be appreciated the intent of the author of bring the battles between saiyan and aliens back to the verve of the past, with clashes and power levels decidedly more reduced compared to the titanic battles between divinities and ever more powerful transformations. Cranberry was in Dragon Ball Z!Well yes. Molo's henchman had already confessed to being a former Freezer henchman, but Toyotaro showed us his connection with the galactic emperor. At the bottom of volume 10 of DB Super there is an extra chapter in which it is revealed that Cranberry participated in the first invasion of Namecc, but his greed led him to be killed by Zarbon by direct order of Freeza. When Popo then asked Shenron to bring all the emperor's victims back to life, during the clash between Goku and Freeza, Cranberry also emerged from the grave. Since then, the infamous soldier spent his life stealing from planet to planet, until he was arrested by the Galactic Patrol.

The magic of Molo is perhaps the best narrative device that Toyotaro and Toriyama could devise to let us savor an atmosphere closer to the first Dragon Ball, and in this sense the surprises are not over: according to the advances derived from the release of the individual chapters on MangaPlusin fact, the battle will soon involve the other Z Warriors. From Gohan to Piccolo, from Kulilin to Tenshinhan: characters who, for obvious reasons, have lagged far behind the improvements of Goku and Vegeta and who are not even during the Tournament of Power. managed to express all their new potential. We'll see: an accomplice too the excellent visual style of Toyotaro, able to replicate the design and dynamism of the sensei Toriyama, the Dragon Ball manga is returning to give us the satisfactions of the past.