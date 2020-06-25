Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta's voice commented on the developments of the previous chapters

June 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Finally after a long time, beyond Goku the other protagonist of Dragon Ball Super was also in the spotlight. Vegeta didn't manage to shine for so long, but the current narrative arc with Molo antagonist has seen the prince of the Saiyans prepare with an unprecedented training on Yardrat. And his return to Earth has been acclaimed.

Fans were happy with the events of the last few chapters of Dragon Ball Super where Vegeta finally got a bigger role than Goku. The return to Earth of the saiyan had already electrified the readers and many of these feelings intensified when the technique of the Forced Spiritual Fission was put in place which put Molo in difficulty.

Among Dragon Ball Super readers and fans who have read the chapter 61 of Dragon Ball Super there is Christopher Sabat, US voice of the Saiyan prince. Sabat commented via Twitter, claiming to have woken up with Vegeta as a trend on the popular social network. He found out why and also said he wasn't surprised at the latest events, considering that Akira Toriyama seems to like seeing the Saiyan prince suffer.

READ:  Lupita Nyong'O, Tessa Thompson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alexandra Shipp and Logan Browning Are Shortlisted Candidates For Cat woman in "The Batman"

In fact, despite an exceptional first half of the chapter for him, the finale saw the transformation of Molo and the consequent defeat of Vegeta. Who knows how the Dragon Ball Super story will continue now.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.