Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta's voice actor challenges Coronavirus with a Final Flash

April 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The proud Prince of Saiyans is a fundamental character in the imagination of Dragon Ball, a cruel antagonist who became the bravest of heroes thanks to the stronger power of Akira Toriyama's masterpiece: the family. Still, the character's epicity is also thanks to the one who lent his voice to him for years.

After all, our Prince would not be the same without it Gianluca Iacono. Likewise, there would be no Vegeta in Japan without the legendary voice of George Morikawa. The same voice actor who is convinced that his hero will soon become a God of Destruction, just like Beerus. Today, in fact, despite not being exactly the darling of Toriyama, Vegeta is a fundamental character for the purposes of Dragon Ball, such is also its popularity.

Furthermore, Morikawa recently shared a video on his private profile in which he challenges the Coronavirus together with the footballer Makino Tomoaki to the sound of Final Flash, all for the #iorestoacasa initiative in which even the voice of Luffy of ONE PIECE participated. The hilarious clip in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has gone around the web with thousands of re-shares.

And you, instead, what do you think of the attack triggered by Morikawa and the footballer of the Japanese nation? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of the work, have you already read the spoilers of chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

