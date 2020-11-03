Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta will save the Earth from Molo in a fan-made manga

The latest events of Dragon Ball Super they re-entered the sphere of the predictable after Goku made a wicked decision for the good of the Earth and its inhabitants. Who could take charge of the task of correcting the mistakes of the protagonist is Vegeta, still far from the battlefield.

The Molo saga is winding down and already with chapter 66 of Dragon Ball Super this month we will be able to witness the conclusion of the current narrative arc and receive a taste of the future of the franchise during the Jump Festa 2021. Due to Goku, who did not want to listen to Jaco and Whis’s suggestions, the Earth is now in grave danger and could explode if Molo absorbs additional energy from the Saiyan’s attacks.

The only one who can do something seems to be Vegeta which, thanks to the technique of Forced Spiritual Fission, can remove bits of energy from the sorcerer’s body and separate it from merging with the planet. A fan, a certain We are the same Explorer, wanted to pay homage to the last moments of the battle in a couple of original tables, the same attached at the bottom of the news, where Vegeta makes the decision to use the teleportation to remove Molo from Earth and sacrifice himself for the good of humanity.

Few pages but that could really predict the outcome of the battle. We just have to wait for the next few weeks to find out how the saga of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol will end.