Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta is already sure of his end and of the fate that awaits him

The chapter 61 of Dragon Ball Super, published on MangaPlus and in Japan on V-Jump for a few days, highlighted the new skills of Vegeta. The clash with Molo is harder than ever and even the prince of the Saiyans took to the field at the height of his new power. There may be a in the chapter reference to Akira Toriyama's first manga.

In Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta had been introduced as a ruthless warrior that he had no scruple in killing enemies, be they military or civilian, as well as his allies, such as Nappa. This evil character has changed hands throughout history, after meeting Goku and starting a family on Earth, so much so that when he sacrificed himself against Majin Buu: for this gesture, King Enma gave him a body back to fight again.

In the Dragon Ball Super chapter of a few days ago, everything seems to have been almost canceled. Molo asks a question about hell in Vegeta and the Saiyan prince says he is sure that he will be destined to hell for all the crimes committed. Yet ever since he was resurrected in Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta has shown that he is redeemed and no longer committed crimes punishable by hell.

Toyotaro and Toriyama have therefore decided to speak again of Vegeta's redemption, placing it at the center of Chapter 61 of Dragon Ball Super. The two mangakas therefore seem to have told readers that all Vegeta's crimes when he was under Freeza's orders cannot be solved only by saving the galaxy from Majin Bu and now from Molo. What do you think of Vegeta's death?