Dragon Ball Super uncensored? This is what the anime with blood would look like

TOEI Animation, due to the limitations imposed by the time slot, had to remove numerous details from the anime for censorship reasons. Dragon Ball Super, above all the presence of blood during the fighting. This removal inevitably affected the graphical rendering of the series, making the clashes much more unrealistic.

While those who, on the net, delight in imagining the saga of Molo in anime format, someone else is instead tending to make the appropriate changes to the first series of Dragon Ball Super, full of graphic defects and full of censorship. A certain Andres Zetta, in fact, he tried to add the presence of blood to some scenes of the anime, in order to reinvigorate the pathos of the battle with one of the most characteristic elements of Dragon Ball Z.

At the bottom of the news, therefore, it is possible to take a look at the scenes in question through the usual gallery of images. The choice of the study has already been the subject of discussion within the community, as many users had already expressed their concerns during the debut of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

And you, instead, what do you think of the anime with the presence of blood, do you find a certain difference or is it irrelevant to you? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. Before saying goodbye, are you curious to know which are the favorite powers of the fans?