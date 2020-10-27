Dragon Ball Super: Toyotarō reveals the secrets behind the making of the Molo saga

The Saga of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol Dragon Ball Super introduced us to one of the most powerful antagonists ever to appear in the narrative universe originally created by Akira Toriyama, and on the occasion of the publication of volume 11 Toyotarō revealed some interesting details about this story arc.

With a series of questions mainly concerning the ideas that later led to the creation of the character of Molo, Toyotarō revealed some precious details and anecdotes, which also involve the master Toriyama.

To the question concerning the collaboration with sensei Toyotaro he replied by saying: “During our business meetings I was surprised at the kind of ideas Toriyama had come up with, as only the original author could. And I knew we could start and create a good story. This is also about future plans, so I can’t say much. , but there are some things … like the secret of one of the new characters, which I don’t think anyone outside of the teacher could ever think of. “ This last sentence undoubtedly refers to the origins of Merus, the Galactic Patrol Number One, a character who will play a fundamental role after the events told in volume 11.

Then commenting on the basic idea for the design by Molo Toyotaro added: “I was thinking of pure evil. I didn’t want the Saga villain to appear as a possible future ally, but rather as an enemy to be absolutely eliminated. I wanted everyone to think,” We must defeat him! “Immediately after meeting him, as the Piccolo Demon King. As a basis I used some goats, often present in the demonic iconography of Western culture. His outfit is somewhat reminiscent of the grim reaper, so I really wanted to do my best in creating an evil character. ”

When asked what he pays attention to while drawing Molo, Toyotarō explained: “The horns. Unlike normal goat horns, they have a complex design because they turn outwards at the end. Although it was my idea, they are very difficult to draw, I almost regret doing them that way. It is difficult to get a good result without having a 3D model in front of you. I went to see some goat models, but couldn’t find one that fit. So I realized I should have made one myself, and I carved some little horns. “

When asked if there are any characters in volume 11 to which to pay particular attention, Toyoratō expressed his opinion deep admiration for the inhabitants of the planet Yardrat, which many of you will remember not only from Vegeta’s recent training, but also as the place where Goku learned Instant Transmission.

From the interview on the official website of the series it also emerged how Toyotarō studio is literally dedicated to Dragon Ball, being full of action figures and also volumes of the manga edition that the artist bought when he was still in elementary school, and which still help him find the right inspiration for the story.

Other details revealed by the mangaka were some of the objects he uses most during the work, and we find a very detailed mannequin to draw following the right proportions, a custom white glove for the left hand, in which only the ring and little fingers are covered, to avoid to make smudges on the drafts, and also a postcard with an encouraging message from Toriyama. At the bottom of the page you can find some pictures about his studio.

Recall that currently Dragon Ball Super has reached chapter 65, and we leave you to a nice fanart that anticipates the end of the Molo saga.