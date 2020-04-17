Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro reveals an embarrassing curiosity about Jaco

April 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Among the most apt introductions of Dragon Ball Super figure certainly Jaco, to whom the authors have sewn the role of comic shoulder to break the most tense moments of the series and arouse a smile to the readers. The author of the manga, Toyotaro, revealed a nice curiosity about the galactic patrol boat.

Twitter user Chipher_DB shared an excerpt from a recent interview with the author, who explained that Jaco is actually naked under his uniform, on the contrary instead of Meerus wearing a suit.

The finishes of the Meerus suit have been carefully studied to recall the appearance of a tracksuit, and in general to give the idea of ​​old-fashioned clothing. The author stated that, being Jaco's design much closer to the classic canons of the extraterrestrial, also for Meerus he wanted a retro look, opting for a gray hair that further strengthened this image.

Returning to the main protagonist of this news, Jaco, in the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super he has shown to have an absolutely extraordinary talent. During the clash between Goku and Moro, Gohan and Piccolo were no longer able to follow the Saiyan's movements, given his extraordinary speed, and the only one able to view them was the galactic patrolman.

Beyond this sort of super vision, we are confident that Toyotaro will reveal a few more tricks up its sleeve later on, in order to expand the character's skill park and make it more lively also from a scenic point of view.

Should character training in Dragon Ball Super get more focus? Would you like an entire saga dedicated to training Saiyans?

