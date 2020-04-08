Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro reveals a link between Molo and an old enemy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Dragon Ball Super manga it is continuing where the anime has not yet gone. After the Tournament of Power, in fact, the designer Toyotaro brought the work into an original phase where we reviewed Neo Namek and met the new great villain: Molo the Wizard.

The narrative arc of Molo is still holding bench in the pages of Dragon Ball Super and shows how difficult this villain is and with techniques that are severely testing Goku and Vegeta. But what were the foundations on which Molo was born?

On the official Dragon Ball website, Toyotaro gave an interview where he talks about the influences that allowed him and Toriyama to create the character of Molo. "Molo is a guy who, as well as the Great Little Wizard, immediately leaves a feeling in which it is understood that he must be defeated. He doesn't want to leave one of those sensations where you think the villain could then become an ally. To accomplish this, he based Molo's design on western demons and gave him a look that resembles the grim reaper. "

So the influences of Molo start, as far as the aspect is concerned, from western mythologies while the sensations that it must impress are based on those of one of the most difficult villains of Dragon Ball. Did you expect this link between the two villains? Still talking about villain, Dragon Ball Super 12 revealed what happened to Freeza.