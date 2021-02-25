Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro pays tribute to Ultimate Shenlong in new sketch

Dragon Ball Super It could be the official sequel to the Dragon Ball Z series, but fans will still occasionally remember the “black sheep” of the franchise; Dragon Ball Grand Tour. The current artist in the manga, Toyotaro, is taking the opportunity to draw the giant dragon from the series, Ultimate Shenlong, and the fans loved it.

As a new dragon has been introduced in the last chapter of the manga From Dragon Ball Super, it is definitely surprising to see how many Eternal Dragons have been created in the entire Shonen franchise, which is easily one of the largest in the world.

Dragon Ball GT introduced a number of new elements to the franchise, and one of the most important was the transformation of Super Saiyan 4. Although the Grand Tour might not return anytime soon, elements of the series have found their way into the world. spin-off de Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Ultimate Shenlong de Dragon Ball GT

With members of the Time Patrol having the ability to transform into Super Saiyan 4 and the villains that came back to life who made their presence known for the first time on the Grand Tour, it is clear that although Dragon Ball GT could be buried, it left a feeling in fans of the Serie.

The Twitter user, Todd Blankenship, shared Toyotaro’s version of Ultimate Shenron, the Eternal Dragon that was summoned using the power of the Black Star Dragon Balls that transformed Goku into a child and started the Grand Tour that gave us Super Saiyan 4, Baby and much more:

Look at the art of Dragon Ball Super

The Black Star Dragon Balls they were unique from the other “wish orbs” featured in the series, where once a wish was made, they had to be collected within a year, otherwise the world itself would be destroyed.

Eventually, these unique Dragon Balls spawned a series of evil dragons that threatened the universe at large and marked the final villains that would appear in the now defunct sequel series.

The Truth News It reminds you that the Dragon Ball Super manga is in publication and you can read the last chapters in MANGA Plus. On the other hand, the anime is on an indefinite hiatus.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Instagram and stay informed. Kill ne!