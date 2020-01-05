Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro celebrates the start of the Year of the Mouse with a sketch by Quitela

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the stressful work routine linked to the Dragon Ball Super manga, Toyotaro decided today to give fans a beautiful sketch to celebrate the advent of theYear of the Mouse, the Japanese Zodiac Sign corresponding to 2020.

As you can see below, Akira Toriyama's successor has decided to illustrate the God of Destruction of Universe 4 while defeating Dr. Rota. The conclusion of 2019 in fact, also marked the end of the previous one Year of the Pig, symbolically represented in the drawing by the warrior of Universe 6.

Toyotaro is not new to this type of drawings, you will remember that every month the artist publishes a new sketch dedicated to a Dragon Ball character on the official website of the series.

In Japanese land the zodiac sign of the Rat is seen as synonymous with hard work and in this regard, it seems that the Toriyama team is facing several projects to be concluded. During 2020, in addition to the publication of the manga, they should in fact end the production phase of the new Dragon Ball film and that of the new anime series, whose debut would seem to be expected precisely for the current year.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the sketch of Toyotaro? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!