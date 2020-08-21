Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro asks fans to avoid spoilers on social media

Share it:

Waiting for some official news regarding the second season of the anime to be announced Dragon Ball Super , fans of the work are entirely focused on the events of the manga, and given what has happened in the last chapters on the net it is not difficult to come across numerous spoilers, which caused Toyotaro himself to intervene.

Became famous for creating the manga fan fiction Dragon Ball AF, the artist managed to conquer Akira Toriyama himself with his talent, to become the illustrator of the current regular series.

Although Dragon Ball Super is released monthly, fans are able to uncover the fate of the Z Fighters several days before the chapter’s release date, and many of them tend to share summaries, images and even whole tables on social networks. As interesting as it is to speculate on future events, anticipating scenes of great importance can undoubtedly spoil the reading.

A striking example is found in the tables released a few days ago regarding the highly anticipated chapter 63, which has not escaped Toyotaro, who begged these users to stop with a post, later deleted. You can find the words of the designer, taken from his profile, in the tweet of @CDCubed, shown at the bottom.

Recall that chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super is available on MangaPlus, and Goku now seems ready for the complete Ultra Instinct.